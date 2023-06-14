iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.81

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 234192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.34.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $754.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

