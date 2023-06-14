iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.1% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 159,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 122,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,406. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

