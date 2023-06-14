iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DVY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. 173,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.