iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.80

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.80 and last traded at $115.82, with a volume of 261092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.11.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,034,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33,916.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.