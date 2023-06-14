iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.68

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 204811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $695.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

