Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Up 1.3%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 24 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Jacob Forward ETF

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

