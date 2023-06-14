Janet Lee Sells 2,580 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.23. 475,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,651. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.87 and its 200-day moving average is $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $336.64.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

