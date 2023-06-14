Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.28 million and $140,120.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019553 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00019337 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015677 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25,994.72 or 1.00037909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00957904 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,232.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

