John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 136.4% in May

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,031. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

