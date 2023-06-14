Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative return on equity of 537.13% and a negative net margin of 14.85%.

Kaspien Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Kaspien has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The company was founded by Robert J. Higgins in 1972 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.