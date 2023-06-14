KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.65.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $51.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

