Kevin L. Myers Sells 5,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HRL opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after buying an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

