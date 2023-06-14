Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $82,500.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

