KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.81 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $248,291.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015689 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,083.46 or 1.00092987 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.01162076 USD and is up 5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $245,667.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.