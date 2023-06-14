Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRF remained flat at $41.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

