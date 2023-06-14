Konnect (KCT) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $132,305.19 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

