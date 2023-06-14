Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $164,044.07 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Konnect has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

