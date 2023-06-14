Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.30. Kopin shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 873,061 shares changing hands.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kopin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 86.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 60.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 330,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 330,200 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

