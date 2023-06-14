KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 155,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 43,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORU Medical Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,338,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 683,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 138,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

