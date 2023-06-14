Kristin E. Frank Sells 8,058 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $35,213.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brightcove Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 132,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

