Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 122093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

