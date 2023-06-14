Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $12.08. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 822,268 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 520.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 603,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 57,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.