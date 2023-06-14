KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Up 64.9% in May

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,109,500 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the May 15th total of 10,377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KWG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. KWG Group has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Further Reading

