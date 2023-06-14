Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 181,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 100,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Labrador Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

About Labrador Gold

(Get Rating)

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.