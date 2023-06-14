LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 6.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 88,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 248,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.
Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43.
LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.
