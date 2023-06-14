LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 6.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.48. 88,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 248,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

