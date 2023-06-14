Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
In other news, Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
SWIM opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
