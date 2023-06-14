Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lavoro Trading Up 6.7 %

LVROW opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVROW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,233,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural input retailer in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Uruguay. It offers farmers a portfolio of agriculture input products, including seed, fertilizer, crop protection, emerging biologics, and other specialty products. It helps farmers to plan, purchase the right inputs, and manage farming operations to optimize outcomes.

See Also

