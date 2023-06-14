Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 175.1% from the May 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 61,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,529. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

