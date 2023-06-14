Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Leoni Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Leoni has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.07.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

