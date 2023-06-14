Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Leoni Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNNY remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Leoni has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.07.
Leoni Company Profile
