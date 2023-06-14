Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of LBSR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

Get Liberty Star Uranium & Metals alerts:

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.