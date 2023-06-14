Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of LBSR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,211. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (LBSR)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.