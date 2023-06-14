Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 58,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Life Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Life Healthcare Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Life Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

