LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

About LifeVantage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.