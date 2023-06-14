LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 million, a P/E ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.38.
LifeVantage Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
