Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) COO Steven B. Hedlund Sells 2,180 Shares

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

LECO traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $194.56. 396,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,543. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.83.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after buying an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.