Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP decreased its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,530 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Liquidia Trading Down 1.0 %

LQDA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.14. 72,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,410. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.