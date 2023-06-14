Lisa A. Pollina Sells 1,043 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $28,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $129,789. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Recovery stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 506,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $27.26.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

