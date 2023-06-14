Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.57 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $103.57 million and $5.90 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002813 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002349 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,856,663 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

