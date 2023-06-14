Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Cut by Emerson Point Capital LP

Emerson Point Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,632 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 2.9% of Emerson Point Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Emerson Point Capital LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after buying an additional 422,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after purchasing an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,074. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

