loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $21,497.85 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,555.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.
- On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.
- On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.
- On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.
- On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.
- On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.
- On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.
- On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.
loanDepot Price Performance
LDI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 479,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.
Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
