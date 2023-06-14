loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $21,497.85 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $21,497.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,555.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 9th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $20,897.91.

On Monday, June 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $18,798.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

LDI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 479,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

