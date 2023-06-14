Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and approximately $317,081.69 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

