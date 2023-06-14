LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Short Interest Update

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 158,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicMark

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogicMark stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.87% of LogicMark at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

LogicMark Trading Up 8.7 %

LGMK traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,310. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.88.

About LogicMark

LogicMark ( NASDAQ:LGMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. LogicMark had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

LogicMark, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

