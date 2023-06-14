LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Holdings Decreased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 8,956.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,322,000 after purchasing an additional 266,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.72.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

