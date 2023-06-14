LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $262.32

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.32 ($3.28) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.45). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.45), with a volume of 184,599 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 268.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 262.60. The firm has a market cap of £284.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is -1,774.19%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

