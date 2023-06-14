Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Energy Income Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 7.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $332,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

MMP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.87. 1,385,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,054. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.