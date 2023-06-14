Magic Internet Money (MIM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $771,061.60

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Magic Internet Money has a market cap of $103.92 million and $771,061.60 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

