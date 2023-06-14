Maker (MKR) Price Hits $626.51 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $626.51 or 0.02503071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a market cap of $612.50 million and $23.34 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001310 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000032 BTC.
Maker Token Profile
Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Maker
