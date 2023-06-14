Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.00

Malvern International Plc (LON:MLVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25), with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Malvern International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Malvern International

In other news, insider Alan Carroll sold 142,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total value of £18,570.50 ($23,236.36). Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern International

Malvern International Plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company operates Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; Language in Action; Communicate School in Manchester; and Malvern Online Academy. Its colleges offer English language courses, professional teacher training programs, juniors and summer camps, and bespoke group courses; and university pathway programs, such as foundation year, year one, graduate diploma, pre-master's program, and academic and pre-sessional English programs.

