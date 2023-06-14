Manmeet Singh Soni Sells 78,085 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Manmeet Singh Soni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

