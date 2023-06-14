Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$1.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.96 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.