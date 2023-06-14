Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.72 on Friday. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The company had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRIN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

