Mark J. Foley Sells 31,279 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 1,862,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $37.98.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 280,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 183,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 75.8% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.