Mark J. Foley Sells 31,279 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Foley sold 31,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $960,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,400,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 1,862,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,813. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.59. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $37.98.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
